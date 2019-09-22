Solak went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 12-3 loss to the Athletics.

Solak hit his third homer in his last nine games, an eighth-inning blast off Athletics reliever Ryan Buchter. The third baseman has started well in the majors, posting a .306/.409/.520 slash line with five homers, 16 RBI and 19 runs scored across 98 at-bats.

