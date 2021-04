Solak went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases Tuesday in a 7-4 victory over Toronto.

Both of Solak's steals came following his third-inning single, though he was ultimately stranded at third base. The 26-year-old swiped seven bags in eight attempts last season and stole 21 bases at Double-A in 2018, so he can be a contributor in that category if he's able to reach base on a consistent basis.