Rangers' Nick Solak: Tries hand in center
Solak started in center field and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Sunday's spring game against Seattle.
Solak is an infielder by trade but will be exposed to center field this spring. Danny Santana is the presumptive starter at that position, but manager Chris Woodward my prefer him as a utility player. If Solak proves capable of playing outfield, then the manager will have the roster flexibility to use Santana as needed. Solak did not have any fielding opportunities during his six innings in the field.
