Solak went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-4 win over Kansas City.

Alarm bells went off earlier this week when the Rangers called up Andy Ibanez and started him at second base in place of a slumping Solak. That was Monday, and Ibanez knocked a three-run home run, but Solak's been in the starting lineup the four games since. His .180 batting average and .518 OPS over 41 games since May 8 puts his hold on an everyday job in jeopardy, but for now, he appears to have held onto the starting job at second base.