Solak started in left field and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Astros.

Solak made his 17th start in left field Wednesday. Along with 14 starts at second base and another 13 in center field, Solak's maneuverability is an asset for manager Chris Woodward. "It helps to have a little versatility," Woodward told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. "If he has one spot, great. But I think him having a little versatility helps. I still think his best position might be left field, but he has really impressed me at second base. He made all the plays and made some difficult plays." Solak's role for 2021 is yet to be determined, but it's safe to assume he'll be a regular, whether at second base or a variety of spots. He has appeared in 47 of 49 games thus far in 2020.