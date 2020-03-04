Rangers' Nick Solak: Will get time at 3B
Solak started in center field and went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's spring game against the Giants.
Solak made his fourth start and played his sixth game in center field Tuesday as the Rangers continue to evaluate the infielder for a shift to the outfield. Texas manager Chris Woodward will also give him starts at third base, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. The manager wants to get Solak's bat in the lineup, whether that be in center or third. If it's third base, then Todd Frazier could move across the diamond to first base, where neither Ronald Guzman (.176) nor Greg Bird (.067) have grabbed hold of the open spot.
