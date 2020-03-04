Rangers' Nick Solak: Won't be primary center fielder
Solak looks fine in center field but won't be the Rangers' primary option there, at least early in the season, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
The Rangers appear confident that the versatile 25-year-old, who played only second and third base during his 33-game debut last season, can handle the position, but they prefer Danny Santana out there for now. It looks as though Solak's primary work will come at third base, which pushes Todd Frazier into a competition with Ronald Guzman and perhaps Greg Bird at first. Solak's flexibility means he could wind up playing multiple spots throughout the season to cover for injuries or underperformance by his teammates.
