Rangers' Robbie Grossman: Day off Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 22, 2023
at
3:59 pm ET
•
1 min read
Grossman will sit Saturday against the Athletics.
Grossman finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games. His .551 OPS on the season is poor, but he's gone 5-for-14 over his last four games. Travis Jankowski will be the left fielder Saturday, with Brad Miller serving as the designated hitter.
