Grossman went 1-for-5 in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Angels.
Grossman's first-inning single extended his hit streak to 13 games, during which he's 16-for-47 (.340) with two home runs, two doubles, nine RBI and 14 runs scored. He was hitting a meager .135 over the first two weeks of the season and losing at-bats, but Grossman has turned it around nicely and is getting regular playing time again. He's started seven of the last eight games.
