Grossman went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 5-2 win over the Yankees.

Grossman pummeled a Clarke Schmidt fastball to put the Rangers up 5-0 in the third inning. The two-run shot extended Grossman's hit streak to nine games. Grossman wasn't finished, as he picked up two more knocks. His average has jumped from .135 to .246 during this stretch. After a slow start, Grossman is finally making an impact in his first season with the Rangers.