Grossman started at designated hitter and went 1-for-2 with two walks, a home run and four RBI in Sunday's 5-2 win over Oakland.

Grossman's three-run home run in the second inning extended his hitting streak to five games and was all Texas pitching would need. He later added insurance with a sacrifice fly. The outfielder entered the game with just one RBI over the last 14 games. Grossman, who's average crept up to .208, is getting occasional starts in left field and DH among a group of players that includes Travis Jankowski, Brad Miller and Bubba Thompson.