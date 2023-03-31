Grossman started in right field went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Thursday's 11-7 win over Philadelphia.

Grossman's three-run shot was part of the Rangers' nine-run fourth inning and tied the game after Texas had fallen behind 5-0. The switch-hitting Grossman launched it from the left side, which is supposed to be his weaker side. He's expected to serve as the team's primary left fielder -- he moved there later in the game -- but center fielder Leody Taveras' oblique injury may upset lineup plans early on. Adolis Garcia started in center while Josh Smith manned left field.