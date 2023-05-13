Grossman went 2-for-6 with one double, one home run, two RBI and one run scored in Friday's loss to the Athletics.

Grossman pulled a solo shot to right in the top of the sixth, putting the Rangers up 5-4. This was the outfielder's fourth homer of the year, and he's now slashing .239/.299/.389. The former Twin is on pace to have his most productive year since 2021, when he smacked 23 long balls and had 67 RBI.