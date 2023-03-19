Rangers manager Bruce Bochy confirmed that Grossman will be the primary left fielder to open the season for the Rangers, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's not a huge surprise, but it's worth noting. Grossman was signed to a one-year deal in the offseason, and the switch-hitting outfielder has been excellent in the Cactus League with a 1.167 OPS and two homers over his first 38 plate appearances. With Grossman the everyday option in left, Brad Miller will likely rotate at designated hitter with Jonah Heim and Mitch Garver while also occasionally spelling Grossman in left.