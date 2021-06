The Rangers promoted Henriquez from High-A Hickory to Double-A Frisco on Thursday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Henriquez will get a tougher challenge after he submitted a 3.75 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB across 24 innings over his five starts for Hickory. Signed for a modest sum of $10,000 out of the Dominican Republic in July 2017, the 20-year-old right-hander has provided an excellent return on investment for the Rangers.