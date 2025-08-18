Armstrong earned his fourth save of the season during Sunday's 10-4 win over the Blue Jays, striking out one batter across 1.1 innings.

The Rangers turned to Armstrong to get the final out in the eighth after Hoby Milner yielded a two-run homer to George Springer and Cole Winn walked two-straight batters. Armstrong helped Texas escape the frame after getting Alejandro Kirk out and stayed on to close things out in the ninth, ending the game by striking out Myles Straw. In 14 games since the All-Star break, Armstrong has allowed just one run on five hits and two walks while striking out 16 over 13.1 innings.