Hearn will be available out of the bullpen during the Rangers' weekend series against Washington, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Hearn's first 13 appearances of the season came as a starter, but he posted a 7.02 ERA and 1.83 WHIP in 33.1 innings over his last seven starts. While the Rangers haven't revealed their rotation for their weekend series, Hearn will shift to the bullpen for now. It's not yet clear whether he'll rejoin the starting rotation next week.