Hearn completed three innings against Seattle on Thursday, allowing five runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four. He did not factor in the decision.

The southpaw struggled to get the ball over the plate Thursday, throwing only 41 of 78 pitches for strikes and issuing a season-high four walks. Hearn's command was also spotty, as three of the four hits against him went for extra bases, including two that left the park. The poor outing didn't result in a loss for Hearn, but it did push his ERA up to 7.59 on the campaign. He's notched 14 strikeouts over 10.2 frames, but otherwise it's been a rough ride for fantasy managers who roster him.