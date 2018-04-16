Sanchez was traded to the Rangers on Monday for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Sanchez will report to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday. The 29-year-old backstop spent the majority of 2017 with Triple-A Salt Lake, hitting .272/.355/.374 with four home runs in 284 plate appearances. He should provide organizational catching depth for the Rangers.

