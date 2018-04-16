Rangers' Tony Sanchez: Traded to Rangers
Sanchez was traded to the Rangers on Monday for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
Sanchez will report to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday. The 29-year-old backstop spent the majority of 2017 with Triple-A Salt Lake, hitting .272/.355/.374 with four home runs in 284 plate appearances. He should provide organizational catching depth for the Rangers.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...