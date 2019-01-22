The Rangers signed Sanchez to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Sanchez was acquired by Texas from Cincinnati last season and appeared in 50 games with Triple-A Round Rock. The graduate of Boston College has played 52 career games in the majors and could factor into the Rangers' plans at catcher. Texas will have four catchers with major-league experience entering spring training: Sanchez, Jeff Mathis, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and non-roster addition Jett Bandy.