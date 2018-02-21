Sanchez signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Wednesday, John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Sanchez has appeared in 52 major-league games to date, but only four in the last three seasons. During the 2017 campaign, he slashed .272/.355/.374 with four home runs and 40 RBI at the Triple-A level, which is where he will likely find himself at the beginning of this year. The 29-year-old will provide added organizational depth for the Reds, but he won't have an opportunity to make a fantasy impact.