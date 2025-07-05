Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Back in action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Langford (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Saturday's game against the Padres.
Langford missed less than two weeks with the oblique injury and is batting sixth in his return. He hit .224/.286/.342 with a 29.8 percent strikeout rate in 18 June games and has 13 homers and 11 steals in 67 games this season.
