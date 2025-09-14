Langford went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mets.

Langford doubled and scored in the eighth inning and singled in the game-winning run in the ninth. The Rangers' offense was dormant for the first seven innings before it came alive for three runs over the final two innings and extend a win streak to six games. Until Saturday, Langford did little (1-for-16, .063) over the first five games of the win streak.