Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Contributes to comeback win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Langford went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mets.
Langford doubled and scored in the eighth inning and singled in the game-winning run in the ninth. The Rangers' offense was dormant for the first seven innings before it came alive for three runs over the final two innings and extend a win streak to six games. Until Saturday, Langford did little (1-for-16, .063) over the first five games of the win streak.
More News
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Smacks homer in win•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Reaches 20-homer mark•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Crosses home four times•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Swipes two bases in win•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Continues hot stretch vs. Cleveland•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Homers, reaches five times in win•