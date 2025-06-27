Langford said Friday that he's dealing with a minor strained left oblique and believes the Rangers will give him a few days off before deciding about placing him on the 10-day injured list, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Langford is not in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Mariners and could sit out the entire weekend set after he was removed from Wednesday's game with the injury. Langford missed time at the beginning of the season with an oblique strain and has also dealt with some back stiffness of late. The 23-year-old is slashing .232/.308/.421 with 13 home runs, 31 RBI, 32 runs scored and 11 stolen bases across 292 plate appearances this season.