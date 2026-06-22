Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Dialed in

Langford went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Padres.

Langford played a role in all four runs. His three-run homer in the bottom of third inning gave Texas an early lead. An inning later, after San Diego tied the game, Langford's single put a runner in scoring position for Josh Jung to knock in the game-winning run. Langford is locked in at the dish, having posted four consecutive multi-hit efforts and gone 16-for-37 (.432) with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI over the last nine contests.