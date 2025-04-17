Langford (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Langford will play with Round Rock Thursday and Friday and, barring a setback, will be activated from the 10-day injured list this weekend, likely on Saturday when he's first eligible. The young outfielder has been shelved since earlier April with a right oblique strain.
More News
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Swinging bat Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Placed on IL with strained oblique•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Absent from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Exits with oblique tightness•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Slugs game-winning homer•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Steals first bag•