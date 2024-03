Langford went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Saturday's spring game against the White Sox.

A day after belting his first spring homer, Langford followed up with another two blasts. Entering Friday, the 22-year-old prospect was 1-for-10 with a walk over his first four Cactus League games. He told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com that the slow start was attributed to getting his timing down and back into the swing of playing again.