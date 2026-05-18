Langford did a strength test on his right forearm Sunday and recovered well when re-evaluated Monday, though he hasn't been cleared to resume throwing or hitting yet, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

McFarland notes that it's promising news that Langford felt good after Sunday's strength test, but the 24-year-old still has more hurdles to clear. The fact that he hasn't gotten the green light to resume throwing or a hitting progression likely means he's at least a week away from a return from the 10-day injured list.