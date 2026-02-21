Langford engaged in offseason workouts designed to strengthen his core and obliques, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Langford endured three separate stints on the injured list last year due to oblique-related issues. The outfielder attempted to address a repeat occurrence during the winter months. "I did way more like rotational stuff, like med ball type throws and rotational lifts, versus last year," the outfielder said. "I just had a better idea of what I was doing." Langford made leaps from his rookie 2024 season to 2025, increasing his OPS (from .740 to .775), OPS+ (115 to 127) and bWAR (3.9 to 5.6).