Langford started at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Thursday's spring game against the Reds.

Langford swatted his fifth spring homer and added evidence to the case that he should make the Opening Day roster. He's hit in five straight games and overall owns a .361/.442/.806 slash line over 13 Cactus League contests. The issue heading into camp was whether there would be an everyday spot in the lineup, particularly if the Rangers rostered both Langford and Justin Foscue. On results alone, Langford has earned a job, while Foscue can fill in at first base until Nathaniel Lowe (oblique) is ready to go.