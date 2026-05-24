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Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Progressing in recovery

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Langford (forearm) was cleared to begin a hitting progression Friday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Langford was pulled form his rehab assignment at an extended spring training game in early May due to soreness in his right forearm. His return to swinging a bat is good news for the 24-year-old, and he'll continue his current hitting progression for the next week before embarking on another rehab assignment, which puts him on track to return to the majors in early-to-mid-June.

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