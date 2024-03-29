Langford started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Thursday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Cubs on Opening Day.
Langford, a 2023 first-round selection out of Florida, forced his way onto the roster this spring, belting six home runs with 20 RBI and a 1.137 OPS during Cactus League play. The Rangers aren't giving him a roster spot to be a part-timer, so he should be the team's primary DH. Texas manager Bruce Bochy showed confidence in Langford, having the club's top prospect bat fifth in his MLB debut.
