Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Setback in extended spring game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Langford exited an extended spring training game after one at-bat Thursday with soreness in his injured right forearm, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
Langford was playing in his first game since going on the 10-day injured list last week with a flexor strain. The Rangers seem optimistic that it's a minor setback for Langford, but the club is still gathering more information. He had been tracking toward a return to the active roster Saturday, but that will not happen now.
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