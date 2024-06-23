Langford went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Royals.
Langford provided insurance when he launched a grand slam in the eighth inning, giving the team a six-run lead heading into the final frame. Until this week, the rookie had been held to one inside-the-park home run, which was uncharacteristic for the prospect that carried 70-grade power. That all changed this week; Saturday's granny was the second outside-the-park home run this week for Langford, who is 7-for-15 with four extra-base hits and nine RBI over the last four contests. Since returning from a three-week stint on the injured list in May, Langford is slashing .299/.341/.481 with eight extra-base hits, 19 RBI and six steals over 21 games.
