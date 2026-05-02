Langford rejoined the Rangers in Detroit on Saturday and will rest for a full week before being reevaluated by the team, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Langford had been on track to return to the lineup Saturday but was pulled from his first game at extended spring training Thursday after aggravating his injured forearm in his first at-bat. He said afterward that his forearm felt like it did when he first strained it, so the Rangers will play it safe and allow him to rest for a while. An updated timeline for his return could emerge once he's cleared to resume activities.