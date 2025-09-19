Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Sitting with side tightness
Langford isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Marlins due to left side tightness, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The severity of Langford's injury is still unclear, but manager Bruce Bochy said the team will take a look at him Friday and determine next steps from there. Langford's absence will allow Michael Helman to start in center field and bat ninth against Miami.
