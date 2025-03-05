Langford (oblique) is expected to make his Cactus League debut Friday against the Rockies, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Langford suffered a mild left oblique strain at the beginning of Rangers camp but has been steadily improving since then and is almost ready to try things out in a game setting. Barring setbacks, the young outfielder will have time to get ready for Opening Day.
