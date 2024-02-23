Langford will start Friday's Cactus League opener, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Langford is expected to get a lot of reps this spring, and it's widely believe last year's fourth-overall pick has a chance to crack the Opening Day roster. Presumably, the Rangers want the 22-year-old outfielder to get consistent playing time, so if Langford doesn't win a starting gig, he'd likely open at Triple-A Round Rock. Much of the Rangers' roster is set, but there is a hole at designated hitter. A situation where Langford and Evan Carter bounce between the outfield and DH is a possibility.