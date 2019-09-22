Rays' Brandon Lowe: Activated from injured list

Lowe was activated from the injured list Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Lowe was previously ruled out for the season, however, he has progressed to the point of beating his original timetable. It remains unclear how the team plans to utilize him to close the regular season given that he has not been able to participate in a rehab assignment. Instead, he's played in simulated games to get back into game shape.

