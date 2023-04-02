Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters before Sunday's game that Lowe (toe) is available off the bench against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe is out of the lineup Sunday after being removed from Saturday's game against Detroit with a right toe contusion, but his absence is precautionary, with Cash saying the infielder is likely to return to the lineup for Monday's contest against the Nationals. Fantasy players may want to make sure that he does suit up for that contest, but it's clear that Lowe is not dealing with a significant injury.