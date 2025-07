The Rays reinstated Lowe (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

The second baseman landed on the shelf just before the All-Star break due to oblique soreness and is ready to rejoin the Rays for the start of the second half. In 31 games since the start of June, Lowe has been one of the hotter hitters in baseball with eight homers and a .319/.366/.575 slash line.