Lowe (shoulder) is starting at designated hitter and batting second in Monday's game versus the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe will be back in the lineup Monday after he missed Sunday's contest with shoulder soreness. The 28-year-old has been cold from the plate recently, producing one hit over 20 at-bats in his last five games. Lowe will look to turn it around against New York.