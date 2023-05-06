Lowe (back) will bat cleanup and start at second base Saturday against the Yankees, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Lowe sat out the last two days while battling a back issue, one which was reportedly different from the back troubles which cost him much of last season. He started this season strong, posting a 1.045 OPS in his first 17 games, but he's slumped to a .478 OPS and a 39.0 percent strikeout rate over his last 10. It's possible he was bothered by the back problem over that stretch, so his brief rest could be what he needs to get back on track.