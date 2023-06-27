Lowe (back) began a rehab assignment Monday with the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate and went 1-for-3 with a strikeout.

Lowe served as a designated hitter Monday in what was his first game action in three weeks since being shelved with lower-back inflammation. After missing extensive time in 2022 due to a disc herniation in his lower back, Lowe is poised for a shorter absence this time around, though the Rays will presumably still want to see him play second base in a few rehab games before activating him. He'll eventually move his assignment from the FCL to Triple-A Durham before likely rejoining the Rays at some point during the final week before the All-Star break.