Rays' Brandon Lowe: Benched vs. southpaw

Lowe will head to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With Detroit set to roll out a lefty in Ryan Carpenter for the series opener, Lowe will get the night off. Daniel Robertson is slated to start at the keystone and hit ninth in Lowe's absence.

