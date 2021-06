Lowe went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Red Sox.

The 26-year-old has additional pressure on his playing time now that Wander Franco has arrived in the majors, but Lowe seems to be rising to the challenge. Over his last 12 games, he's slashing .273/.333/.636 with four of his 14 homers on the season in addition to eight runs and 10 RBI.