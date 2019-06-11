Rays' Brandon Lowe: Blasts 14th homer
Lowe went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-2 win over Oakland.
Lowe's sixth-inning shot broke a scoreless tie that the Rays wouldn't concede. It was the third homer in two games for the AL Rookie of the Year candidate. The 24-year-old's OPS has jumped from .862 to .893 since the start of June as he continues to tear the cover off the ball.
