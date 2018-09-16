Lowe went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Saturday's win over the A's.

Lowe put the Rays up 2-0 in the second inning with his two-run shot off Dean Kiekhefer, his fifth homer of the season and fourth this month. Through 13 games in September, the 24-year-old rookie is slashing a healthy .297/.366/.494 with nine RBI and 10 runs scored.