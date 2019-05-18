Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Tampa Bay's 2-1 win Saturday against the Yankees.

Leading off the seventh inning, Lowe tied the score at 1-1 with his ninth homer to right field, tying Yandy Diaz for the team lead. Lowe also leads the team with 24 RBI and has a .292/.344/.556 slash line for the season.

