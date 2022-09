Lowe was left out of the lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays due to a sore back, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It was a bit puzzling that Lowe was not in the lineup for Game 1, but the injury provides a reason for his absence. Manager Kevin Cash is hoping that Lowe will be available off the bench in the opener and/or be ready to return to action in Game 2.